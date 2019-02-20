Frances Alicia Rainey
MISSOULA — Frances Alicia Rainey, 62, of Missoula, died Sunday, Feb. 17 at her home. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Frank Mendes
HAMILTON — Frank Mendes, 87, died in the evening, Monday, Feb. 18 at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Deborah Lynne Chittick
MISSOULA — Deborah Lynne Chittick, 66, of Missoula, died Friday, Feb. 15 at her home. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory helping the family with arrangements.
Lonnie S. Underhill
LOLO — Lonnie S. Underhill, 79, died at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 19. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.