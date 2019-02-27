Matthew R. Larson
MISSOULA — Matthew R. Larson, 42, of Missoula, died at his home on Wednesday, Feb. 20. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Molly McCullough Scott
MISSOULA — Molly McCullough Scott, 82, of Missoula, died peacefully at Brookdale Missoula Valley on Feb. 25. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Robert R. Brown
RONAN — Robert R. Brown, age 80, died on Monday, Feb. 25 at St. Luke Extended Care in Ronan. Funeral services for Robert are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of Shrider — Thompson Funeral Home.
Trevor A. Albrecht
DARBY — Trevor A. Albrecht, 9 years old, of Darby, died Monday, Feb. 25 at Community Medical Center from Congenital Heart Disease. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.