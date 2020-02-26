Death Notices for Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Richard John “Dick” Freim
MISSOULA — Richard John “Dick” Freim, 82, of East Missoula died in his home on Feb. 22. Arrangements under the care of the Cremation & Burial Society of the Rockies.
Dora Mae Dickinson
MISSOULA — Dora Mae Dickinson, 97, of Missoula, died at 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at BeeHive Homes of Missoula. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
Ruth E. Baxter
POLSON — Ruth E. Baxter, age 98, died on Saturday, Feb. 23, at Polson Health and Rehab. Memorial services for Ruth are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Tom Morin
BILLINGS — Tom Morin, died Friday, Feb. 21, at Stillwater Hospice in Billings. Sunset Memorial is handling the arrangements.
Barbara L. Gianoulias
MISSOULA — Barbara L. Gianoulias, 91, of Missoula, died at 11:07 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Edgewood Vista Memory Care in Missoula. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
Jimmy (J.L.) Resanetta
STEVENSVILLE — Jimmy (J.L.) Resanetta, 85 of Stevensville died on Sunday, Feb. 23, at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.