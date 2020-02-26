Death Notices for Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Richard John “Dick” Freim

MISSOULA — Richard John “Dick” Freim, 82, of East Missoula died in his home on Feb. 22. Arrangements under the care of the Cremation & Burial Society of the Rockies.

Dora Mae Dickinson

MISSOULA — Dora Mae Dickinson, 97, of Missoula, died at 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at BeeHive Homes of Missoula. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Ruth E. Baxter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

POLSON — Ruth E. Baxter, age 98, died on Saturday, Feb. 23, at Polson Health and Rehab. Memorial services for Ruth are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Tom Morin

BILLINGS — Tom Morin, died Friday, Feb. 21, at Stillwater Hospice in Billings. Sunset Memorial is handling the arrangements.

Barbara L. Gianoulias

MISSOULA — Barbara L. Gianoulias, 91, of Missoula, died at 11:07 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Edgewood Vista Memory Care in Missoula. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.