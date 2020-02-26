Death Notices for Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Death Notices for Wednesday, February 26, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Richard John “Dick” Freim

MISSOULA — Richard John “Dick” Freim, 82, of East Missoula died in his home on Feb. 22. Arrangements under the care of the Cremation & Burial Society of the Rockies.

Dora Mae Dickinson

MISSOULA — Dora Mae Dickinson, 97, of Missoula, died at 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at BeeHive Homes of Missoula. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Ruth E. Baxter

POLSON — Ruth E. Baxter, age 98, died on Saturday, Feb. 23, at Polson Health and Rehab. Memorial services for Ruth are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Tom Morin

BILLINGS — Tom Morin, died Friday, Feb. 21, at Stillwater Hospice in Billings. Sunset Memorial is handling the arrangements.

Barbara L. Gianoulias

MISSOULA — Barbara L. Gianoulias, 91, of Missoula, died at 11:07 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Edgewood Vista Memory Care in Missoula. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Jimmy (J.L.) Resanetta

STEVENSVILLE — Jimmy (J.L.) Resanetta, 85 of Stevensville died on Sunday, Feb. 23, at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News