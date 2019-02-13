Dusten Ray Hollist
MISSOULA — Dusten Ray Hollist, 46, of Missoula, died peacefully at St. Patrick Hospital on Feb. 10. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
John S. “Stan” Walsh
MISSOULA — John S. “Stan” Walsh, 84, died at Village Senior Residence on Tuesday, Feb. 12. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Galen E. Calvert
MISSOULA — Galen E. Calvert, 91, of Missoula, died early Tuesday morning, Feb. 12 at his home. Services and arrangements are pending and will be announced. Services are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Robert J. Dahle
MISSOULA — Robert J. Dahle, 71, died at his home on Monday, Feb. 11. A service will be held at a later date and will be announced. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting the family.