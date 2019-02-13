Try 1 month for 99¢

Dusten Ray Hollist

MISSOULA — Dusten Ray Hollist, 46, of Missoula, died peacefully at St. Patrick Hospital on Feb. 10. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

John S. “Stan” Walsh

MISSOULA — John S. “Stan” Walsh, 84, died at Village Senior Residence on Tuesday, Feb. 12. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Galen E. Calvert

MISSOULA — Galen E. Calvert, 91, of Missoula, died early Tuesday morning, Feb. 12 at his home. Services and arrangements are pending and will be announced. Services are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Robert J. Dahle

MISSOULA — Robert J. Dahle, 71, died at his home on Monday, Feb. 11. A service will be held at a later date and will be announced. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting the family.