Harry Richards
FLORENCE — Harry Richards, 70, died Sunday, Dec. 30, at his home surrounded by his family. Arrangements are pending and in the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Harold Lloyd Thompson
MISSOULA — Harold Lloyd Thompson, 88, of Missoula, died Friday, Dec. 28, at St. Patrick Hospital.
Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Marilyn F. Hunter
MISSOULA — Marilyn F. Hunter, 77, of Missoula, died Friday, Dec. 28, at her residence.
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.