Death Notices for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Susan E. Krenzel

DARBY – Susan E. Krenzel, 77 of Darby, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in the comforts of her home. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach Chapel.

David Michael Beaudry, Sr.

HAMILTON – David Michael Beaudry, Sr., 64, of Hamilton passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Alton Johnson

Alton Johnson, 91, of Missoula, passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at his home in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula,  gardencityfh.com.

