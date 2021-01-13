Death Notices for Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Michael Joseph Sullivan

RONAN – Michael Joseph Sullivan, age 78, formerly of Butte, died on Friday, Jan. 8, at Mountain View Care Home in Ronan. Memorial services for Michael are pending. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider–Thompson Funeral Home.

Bill Dishman

MISSOULA - Bill Dishman, 84, died early in the morning, Monday, Jan. 11, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Robert “Bob” Wilkinson

POLSON - Robert “Bob” Wilkinson, 70, of Polson died on Monday, Jan. 11, at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Ella Solle