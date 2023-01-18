Death Notices for Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Glenn R. Hawkins

Glenn R. Hawkins, 80, of Missoula, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Donna M. Davis

Donna M. Davis, 95, of Missoula, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Delbert W. McDonald

Delbert W. McDonald, 86, of Missoula, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

LeRoy Vernon Wolff

LeRoy Vernon Wolff, 84, of Missoula, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

Frank Weldon Sharp

STEVENSVILLE – Frank Weldon Sharp, 93, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at the Living Centre in Stevensville. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.

John S. Henson

John S. Henson, 82, of Missoula, Montana, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

William "Mick" McCraney Culham

William "Mick" McCraney Culham 79, of Pendleton, OR, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 in Pendleton. He was born on Feb. 13, 1943. Arrangements are with Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop.

Pauline S. "Polly" Jura

SULA – Pauline S. "Polly" Jura, 66, of Sula passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

James R. "Rod" Kelley

VICTOR – James R. "Rod" Kelley, 62, of Victor passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Richard W. "Dick" Conyngham

HAMILTON – Richard W. "Dick" Conyngham, 100, of Hamilton passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at the Remington in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.