Death Notices for Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Elaine Marie Brorson

MISSOULA — Elaine Marie Brorson, 68, of Missoula, died at home on Jan. 15. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Nicholas G. Tomlanovich

RONAN — Nicholas G. Tomlanovich, 77, died at his home in Ronan on the 13th. Cremation has taken place and service arrangements are pending. Foster Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.

Georgenna Marie Brooks

MISSOULA — Georgenna Marie Brooks, age 55, of Missoula, died on Jan. 16. All arrangements are private under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

James J. Sullivan

MILLTOWN — James J. Sullivan, age 64, of Milltown, died on Monday, Jan. 18. All services will be scheduled at a later date under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Sheila Kay Conner