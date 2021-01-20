 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Elaine Marie Brorson

MISSOULA — Elaine Marie Brorson, 68, of Missoula, died at home on Jan. 15. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Nicholas G. Tomlanovich

RONAN — Nicholas G. Tomlanovich, 77, died at his home in Ronan on the 13th. Cremation has taken place and service arrangements are pending. Foster Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.

Georgenna Marie Brooks

MISSOULA — Georgenna Marie Brooks, age 55, of Missoula, died on Jan. 16. All arrangements are private under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. 

James J. Sullivan

MILLTOWN — James J. Sullivan, age 64, of Milltown, died on Monday, Jan. 18. All services will be scheduled at a later date under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Sheila Kay Conner

RONAN — Sheila Kay Conner, age 67, died Jan. 18 at St. Luke Community Hospital. At her request there will be no services at this time. A celebration will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.

Shelly Jean Clark

SUPERIOR — Shelly Jean Clark, 65, of Superior, died Friday, Jan. 15 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Brian J. McDonnell

MISSOULA — Brian J. McDonnell, 69, of Missoula, died at The Village Health and Rehabilitation on Jan. 9. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

