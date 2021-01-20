Death Notices for Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Elaine Marie Brorson
MISSOULA — Elaine Marie Brorson, 68, of Missoula, died at home on Jan. 15. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Nicholas G. Tomlanovich
RONAN — Nicholas G. Tomlanovich, 77, died at his home in Ronan on the 13th. Cremation has taken place and service arrangements are pending. Foster Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
Georgenna Marie Brooks
MISSOULA — Georgenna Marie Brooks, age 55, of Missoula, died on Jan. 16. All arrangements are private under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
James J. Sullivan
MILLTOWN — James J. Sullivan, age 64, of Milltown, died on Monday, Jan. 18. All services will be scheduled at a later date under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Sheila Kay Conner
RONAN — Sheila Kay Conner, age 67, died Jan. 18 at St. Luke Community Hospital. At her request there will be no services at this time. A celebration will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.
Shelly Jean Clark
SUPERIOR — Shelly Jean Clark, 65, of Superior, died Friday, Jan. 15 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
Brian J. McDonnell
MISSOULA — Brian J. McDonnell, 69, of Missoula, died at The Village Health and Rehabilitation on Jan. 9. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.