Death Notices for Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Michael N. "Mike" Taylor

HAMILTON - Michael N. "Mike" Taylor, 70, of Hamilton passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Elton Ross Hoyt

BIG ARM – Elton Ross Hoyt, age 84, passed away on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at St. Luke Community Hospital in Ronan. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

James R. "Jim" King

HAMILTON – James R. "Jim" King, 82, of Hamilton passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

