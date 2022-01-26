Death Notices for Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Joan E. Thomason

VICTOR — Joan E. Thomason, 75, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at her home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Hazel G. McAlear

POLSON — Hazel G. McAlear, age 84, passed away Jan. 24, 2022 at St. Joseph Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.

Douglas Duane Roberts

CORVALLIS — Douglas Duane Roberts, 78, of Corvallis passed away Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 at the Aaron Care Home in Corvallis. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Gilbert “Gil” Dermott Jr.

MISSOULA — Gilbert “Gil” Dermott Jr., 71, of Missoula, passed away at Saint Patrick’s Providence Hospital, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, Gardencityfh.com.

Laura J. Bergoust Connolly

MISSOULA — Laura J. Bergoust Connolly, 52, of Missoula, passed away at her home, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, Gardencityfh.com.

Margaret Cook

DEER LODGE — Margaret Cook, 90, of Deer lodge, passed away at Saint Patrick’s Providence Hospital, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, Gardencityfh.com.

Ruth Ann Juris

PLAINS — Ruth Ann Juris, 68, of Plains, passed away at her home, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, Gardencityfh.com.

Bradley Culbreath

ALBERTON — Bradley Culbreath, 44, of Alberton, passed away in Phillipsburg on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, Gardencityfh.com.