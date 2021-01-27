Death Notices for Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Charles Birtwistle
MISSOULA - Charles Birtwistle, 32, of Missoula, died at St. Patrick's Hospital Jan. 23. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula.
Carol Ann Welling
MISSOULA - Carol Ann Welling, 73, of Missoula died Monday, Jan. 25, at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Richard B. "Brad" Moss
HAMILTON - Richard B. "Brad" Moss, 74, died in the evening, Monday, Jan. 25, at the Community Medical Center in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Barbara Baker Lee
HAMILTON - Barbara Baker Lee, 74, of Hamilton died Sunday, Jan. 24, at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Edward George “Ed” Franceschina
HUSON - Edward George “Ed” Franceschina, 77, of Huson died Monday, Jan. 25, at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Local arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
Fred E. Dineen
MISSOULA - Fred E. Dineen, 96, of Missoula died on Jan. 25. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.