Death Notices for Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Charles Birtwistle

MISSOULA - Charles Birtwistle, 32, of Missoula, died at St. Patrick's Hospital Jan. 23. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula. 

Carol Ann Welling

MISSOULA - Carol Ann Welling, 73, of Missoula died Monday, Jan. 25, at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Richard B. "Brad" Moss

HAMILTON - Richard B. "Brad" Moss, 74, died in the evening, Monday, Jan. 25,  at the Community Medical Center in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Barbara Baker Lee

HAMILTON - Barbara Baker Lee, 74, of Hamilton died Sunday, Jan. 24, at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Edward George “Ed” Franceschina

HUSON - Edward George “Ed” Franceschina, 77, of Huson died Monday, Jan. 25, at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Local arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Fred E. Dineen

MISSOULA - Fred E. Dineen, 96, of Missoula died on Jan. 25. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

