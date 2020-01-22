{{featured_button_text}}

Deborah Anderson

MISSOULA — Deborah Anderson, 70, of Missoula died at Community Medical Center. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Mitchell K. Waylett

MISSOULA —  Mitchell K. Waylett, 61, of Missoula died Jan. 19 at his home.  Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

Donald J. Schaff

SEELEY LAKE —  Donald J. Schaff, 88, of Seeley Lake, died Jan. 17 at The Living Center in Stevensville. A memorial mass is pending for Feb. 10 in Seeley Lake. A full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

Stasia M. Charbonneau

STEVENSVILLE —  Stasia M. Charbonneau, 100, died in the morning, Jan. 21 at her home in Stevensville. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

June Marie Schneider

MISSOULA —  June Marie Schneider, 61, of Missoula died at Hillside Manor on Monday, Jan. 20. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Darryl Handy

MISSOULA —  Darryl Handy, 85, of Missoula died Jan. 20 at Community Medical Center. Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

Russell Wolfe Jr.

MISSOULA —  Russell Wolfe Jr., 83, of Missoula died on Monday, Jan. 20. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

