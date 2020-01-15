Marie Thompson
MISSOULA — Former Darby resident, Marie Thompson, 92, of Missoula, passed away at Beehive Homes on Monday evening, January 13. Cremation and arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Kevin Merkley
MISSOULA — Kevin Merkley, 62, of Missoula, died Jan. 12 at his home. Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Richard H. “Rick” Stephens
MISSOULA — Richard H. “Rick” Stephens, 70, of Missoula, died at the Village Health Care Center on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.