Marie Thompson

MISSOULA — Former Darby resident, Marie Thompson, 92, of Missoula, passed away at Beehive Homes on Monday evening, January 13.  Cremation and arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Kevin Merkley

MISSOULA — Kevin Merkley, 62, of Missoula, died Jan. 12 at his home.  Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

Richard H. “Rick” Stephens

MISSOULA — Richard H. “Rick” Stephens, 70, of Missoula, died at the Village Health Care Center on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.

