Bertha A. Whaley
MISSOULA — Bertha A. Whaley, 97, of Missoula, died Monday evening, Jan. 21 at the Village Health Care Center. Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies is honored to care for the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Barbara "Barb" Osborn
HAMILTON — Barbara "Barb' Osborn, 59, died in the night, Monday, Jan. 21 at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.