Donna Rae Jones

PABLO — Donna Rae Jones, age 87, died Jan. 6 at Polson Health and Rehab. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Hector R. Speckert

POLSON — Hector R. Speckert, age 88, died on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Polson Health & Rehab. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. There will be an obituary to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

David N. Karlik

DARBY — David N. Karlik, 77, died in the morning, Tuesday, Jan. 7 at the Marcus Daly Hospital in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

