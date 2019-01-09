Mary Anne MacPheat
MISSOULA — Mary Anne MacPheat, 88, died at Village Health Care Center on Tuesday, Jan. 8. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Richard D. Manolovits
LOLO — Richard D. Manolovits, 70, of Lolo, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Jan. 1. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Clifford Norlin Eggleston
STEVENSVILLE — Clifford Norlin Eggleston, 61, of Stevensville, died peacefully on Jan. 7. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.