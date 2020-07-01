Death Notices for Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Death Notices for Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Lawrence “Larry” A. Lindsley

MISSOULA — Lawrence “Larry” A. Lindsley, 75, of Missoula, died at home on Sunday June 28. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Paul Mark BigSam

EVARO — Paul Mark BigSam, 58, died in Evaro on June 26. Services will be held after the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are lifted.

Richard J. Jenest

MISSOULA — Richard J. Jenest, 83, of Missoula, died at his home on Tuesday morning, June 30. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Alvin L. "Leo" Martin

ALBERTON — Alvin L. "Leo" Martin, 64, died in the night, Monday, June 29 at his home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Dolores E. "Dee" Dickenson

MISSOULA — Dolores E. "Dee" Dickenson, 89, died early in the morning, Tuesday, June 30 at the BeeHive Homes of Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Vicky Commerford Bishop

MISSOULA — Vicky Commerford Bishop, 50, of Missoula died Monday, June 29 at her residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Richard “Dick” Madsen

LOLO — Richard “Dick” Madsen, 75, of Lolo, died at his home on Sunday evening, June 28. Arrangements are pending and will be announced.  Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

