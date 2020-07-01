Death Notices for Wednesday, July 1, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lawrence “Larry” A. Lindsley

MISSOULA — Lawrence “Larry” A. Lindsley, 75, of Missoula, died at home on Sunday June 28. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Paul Mark BigSam

EVARO — Paul Mark BigSam, 58, died in Evaro on June 26. Services will be held after the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are lifted.

Richard J. Jenest

MISSOULA — Richard J. Jenest, 83, of Missoula, died at his home on Tuesday morning, June 30. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Alvin L. "Leo" Martin