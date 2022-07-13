Death Notices for Wednesday, July 13, 2022

John Keeley

STEVENSVILLE - John Keeley, 78, passed away at his home on Friday July 8, 2022 surrounded by family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.

Robert "Scott" Pearson

STEVENSVILLE - Robert "Scott" Pearson, 66, passed away at his home on Friday, July 8, 2022. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.

Shelley Lynn Sonetz

ALBERTON – Shelley Lynn Sonetz, 66, passed away at her home on Friday, July 8, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Margery A. Webber

Margery A. Webber, 96, passed away in the afternoon, Friday, July 8, 2022, at the St. Patrick Hospital. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

George F. Kesel

George F. Kesel, 90, of Missoula, formerly of Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022 at his residence in Missoula following a period of declining health. Services are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home, Missoula.