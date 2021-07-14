 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Stanley L. Bertsch

MISSOULA – Stanley L. Bertsch, 94, of Missoula died Saturday July 10, 2021 at the Bee Hive Homes Assisted Living. Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.

Douglas S. VanHam

MISSOULA – Douglas S. VanHam, died at his home on July 5, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Bobbi Ann Rockford

COLUMBIA FALLS - Bobbi Ann Rockford, age 70, of Columbia Falls died on Sunday July 11, 2021 at Logan Health Center in Kalispell. A celebration of Bobbi's life is being planned by her family at this time. Darlington Cremation and Burial Service is caring for her family.

Lisa F. Manchester

MISSOULA – Lisa F. Manchester, 63, of Missoula died Saturday July 10, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.

