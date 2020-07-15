Death Notices for Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Death Notices for Wednesday, July 15, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

James Matthew Neville

HAMILTON — James Matthew Neville, 56, of Hamilton passed away Monday, July 13 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News