Death Notices for Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Linda M. Battista

STEVENSVILLE - Linda M. Battista, 76, of Stevensville, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

D. Roger Hankel

MISSOULA - D. Roger Hankel, 82, of Missoula, died Saturday, July 17, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

Joann Mary Merseal

SUPERIOR - Joann Mary Merseal, 80, died July 19, 2021 at Providence St. Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies in Missoula.

Miles L. Evans

MISSOULA - Miles L. Evans, 38, died in the evening, Monday, July 19, 2021, at the St. Patrick Hospital with family by his side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.