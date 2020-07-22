Death Notices for Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Death Notices for Wednesday, July 22, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Rory Cameron Mill

MISSOULA — Rory Cameron Mill, 27, of Missoula, died on Sunday, July 19 at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home.

Paul Overbaugh

MISSOULA — Paul Overbaugh, 67, of Missoula, died at his home on Saturday morning, July 18. Arrangements are pending and will be announced.  Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.

Eleanor Joan “Peg” McDaniel

MISSOULA — Eleanor Joan “Peg” McDaniel, 89, of Missoula died Monday, July 20 at her residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting with arrangements.

Lucille S. Newhart

MISSOULA — Lucille S. Newhart, 91, of Missoula, died at her home on Monday evening, July 20. Arrangements are pending and will be announced.  Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

William E. Seavy

MISSOULA — William E. Seavy, 89, of Missoula, died on Monday, July 20 at the Community Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

William “Bill” Guldseth

MISSOULA — William “Bill” Guldseth, 75, of Missoula died July 20 at his home. Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

Grace Marie Keskeny

HAMILTON — Grace Marie Keskeny, 58, of Hamilton died Sunday, July 19 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News