Death Notices for Wednesday, July 22, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rory Cameron Mill

MISSOULA — Rory Cameron Mill, 27, of Missoula, died on Sunday, July 19 at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home.

Paul Overbaugh

MISSOULA — Paul Overbaugh, 67, of Missoula, died at his home on Saturday morning, July 18. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.

Eleanor Joan “Peg” McDaniel

MISSOULA — Eleanor Joan “Peg” McDaniel, 89, of Missoula died Monday, July 20 at her residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting with arrangements.

Lucille S. Newhart

MISSOULA — Lucille S. Newhart, 91, of Missoula, died at her home on Monday evening, July 20. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

William E. Seavy