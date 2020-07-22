Death Notices for Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Rory Cameron Mill
MISSOULA — Rory Cameron Mill, 27, of Missoula, died on Sunday, July 19 at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home.
Paul Overbaugh
MISSOULA — Paul Overbaugh, 67, of Missoula, died at his home on Saturday morning, July 18. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Eleanor Joan “Peg” McDaniel
MISSOULA — Eleanor Joan “Peg” McDaniel, 89, of Missoula died Monday, July 20 at her residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting with arrangements.
Lucille S. Newhart
MISSOULA — Lucille S. Newhart, 91, of Missoula, died at her home on Monday evening, July 20. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
William E. Seavy
MISSOULA — William E. Seavy, 89, of Missoula, died on Monday, July 20 at the Community Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
William “Bill” Guldseth
MISSOULA — William “Bill” Guldseth, 75, of Missoula died July 20 at his home. Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Grace Marie Keskeny
HAMILTON — Grace Marie Keskeny, 58, of Hamilton died Sunday, July 19 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
