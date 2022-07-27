 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices for Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Rita Pray

Rita Pray, 92 of Missoula, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022 at St. Patrick's Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach Chapel.

Julie Springer

Julie Springer, 33, of Missoula, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at her residence in Missoula. Services are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Frances Virginia “Ginny” Mellgren

Frances Virginia “Ginny” Mellgren, 94, passed away at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Friday, July 22, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

William G. Steinbrenner

William G. Steinbrenner, 86, passed away at Community Medical Center on July 18, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

