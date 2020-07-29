Death Notices for Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Robb F. Leary
MISSOULA — Robb F. Leary, 65, of Missoula, died at St. Patrick Hospital on July 27. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Thomas M. "Tom" Hunt
HAMILTON — Thomas M. "Tom" Hunt, 72, died in the evening, July 27 at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Bernice M. Mathes
MISSOULA — Bernice M. Mathes, 98, died on July 27 at Village Health Care Center. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Jerome Thomas Gregory
MISSOULA — Jerome Thomas Gregory, 76, of Missoula, died at St. Patrick Hospital on July 24. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Kenneth John Miller, Sr.
MISSOULA — Kenneth John Miller, Sr. 78, of Missoula, died Thursday, July 23 at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
