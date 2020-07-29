Death Notices for Wednesday, July 29, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robb F. Leary

MISSOULA — Robb F. Leary, 65, of Missoula, died at St. Patrick Hospital on July 27. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Thomas M. "Tom" Hunt

HAMILTON — Thomas M. "Tom" Hunt, 72, died in the evening, July 27 at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Bernice M. Mathes

MISSOULA — Bernice M. Mathes, 98, died on July 27 at Village Health Care Center. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Jerome Thomas Gregory

MISSOULA — Jerome Thomas Gregory, 76, of Missoula, died at St. Patrick Hospital on July 24. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.