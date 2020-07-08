Death Notices for Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Death Notices for Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Lydia E. Kost

MISSOULA — Lydia E. Kost, 101, of Missoula died Thursday, July 2 at The Auberge at Missoula Valley. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting with arrangements.

