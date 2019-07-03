John P. Varnum
POLSON — John P. Varnum, age 86, died on Monday, July 1 at his residence. Memorial services for John are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Rod L. Newman
MISSOULA — Rod L. Newman, 89, died at his home on Sunday, June 30. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Guy L. Andersen
MISSOULA — Guy L. Andersen, 73, of Missoula, died peacefully at Rosetta Assisted Living Facility on June 30. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Gardens Funeral Home.
Joyce Schmitz
RONAN — Joyce Schmitz, 74, died June 28 at Northwest Health Center in Kalispell arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home in St. Ignatius.
Thomas Covert
PABLO — Thomas Covert, 59, died on June 29 at St. Luke's Community Hospital in Ronan arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home in St. Ignatius.
Barry Burke
ARLEE — Barry Burke, 75, died June 28 at Hillside Manor in Missoula. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home in St. Ignatius.
Ellen NoRunner
BROWNING — Ellen NoRunner, 87, died June 30 at Blackfeet Community Hospital and arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home in St. Ignatius.