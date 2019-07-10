Sandra L. Greene
MISSOULA — Sandra L. Greene, 77, died early in the morning, Tuesday, July 2 at her home in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Carol Ann Dominguez
SUPERIOR — Carol Ann Dominguez, 61, of Superior, passed away at her home on Sunday morning, July 7. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Mark D. Roberts
MISSOULA — Mark D. Roberts, age 40, of Missoula, passed away on Friday July 5 in Missoula. Memorial services are pending and will be announced by Sunset Memorial Funeral home and Crematory.
Allen M. Patton
MISSOULA — Allen M. Patton, 90, of Missoula, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 7 at his home at Brookdale of Missoula. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Jonathan Wayne Guahunga
SULA — Jonathan Wayne Guahunga, 84, of Sula, passed away Tuesday, July 9 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.