Death Notices for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Vernelle E. Pearson

Missoula ~ Vernelle E. Pearson, 76, of Missoula, passed away Sunday May 29, 2022, in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, Garden Cityfh.com.

Kay Blew Downey

Corvallis - Kay Blew Downey, 90 of Corvallis passed away Monday May 30, 2022 at the West Hills Assisted Living in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Charles "Charlie" Lloyd Spangler

BUTTE - Charles "Charlie" Lloyd Spangler, age 74, of Butte, Montana, passed away on May 27, 2022. Services are pending at this time and will be announced when set. A full obituary will follow in a later edition. Please visit www.axelsonfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Charlie.