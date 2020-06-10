Death Notices for Wednesday, June 10, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jason Nistler

POLSON — Jason Nistler, age 43, died on Sunday, June 7 at St. Joseph Medical Center. Memorial services for Jason are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Linda Marlene Finley

MISSOULA — Linda Marlene Finley, 73, of Missoula, died at 8:12 a.m. Sunday, June 7 at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Leone Wieder

MISSOULA — Leone Wieder, 87, of Missoula died June 7 at St. Patrick Hospital. A funeral service is pending. A full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

Wayne G. Farley

HAMILTON — Wayne G. Farley, 87, of Hamilton died Friday, June 5 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Denise R. Guinard