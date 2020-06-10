Death Notices for Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Death Notices for Wednesday, June 10, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Jason Nistler

POLSON — Jason Nistler, age 43, died on Sunday, June 7 at St. Joseph Medical Center. Memorial services for Jason are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Linda Marlene Finley

MISSOULA — Linda Marlene Finley, 73, of Missoula, died at 8:12 a.m. Sunday, June 7 at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Leone Wieder

MISSOULA — Leone Wieder, 87, of Missoula died June 7 at St. Patrick Hospital. A funeral service is pending. A full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

Wayne G. Farley

HAMILTON — Wayne G. Farley, 87, of Hamilton died Friday, June 5 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Denise R. Guinard

STEVENSVILLE — Denise R. Guinard, 59, of Stevensville, died Sunday evening, June 7 at St. Patrick Hospital. A Simple Cremation is being provided by Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be sent to cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.

Loren Lee Ogle

MISSOULA — Loren Lee Ogle, 91, of Missoula, died Monday evening at the Village Senior Residence. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. A Simple Cremation is being provided by Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be sent to cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News