Death Notices for Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Jason Nistler
POLSON — Jason Nistler, age 43, died on Sunday, June 7 at St. Joseph Medical Center. Memorial services for Jason are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Linda Marlene Finley
MISSOULA — Linda Marlene Finley, 73, of Missoula, died at 8:12 a.m. Sunday, June 7 at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
Leone Wieder
MISSOULA — Leone Wieder, 87, of Missoula died June 7 at St. Patrick Hospital. A funeral service is pending. A full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Wayne G. Farley
HAMILTON — Wayne G. Farley, 87, of Hamilton died Friday, June 5 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Denise R. Guinard
STEVENSVILLE — Denise R. Guinard, 59, of Stevensville, died Sunday evening, June 7 at St. Patrick Hospital. A Simple Cremation is being provided by Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be sent to cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.
Loren Lee Ogle
MISSOULA — Loren Lee Ogle, 91, of Missoula, died Monday evening at the Village Senior Residence. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. A Simple Cremation is being provided by Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be sent to cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.