 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices for Wednesday, June 15, 2022

  • 0

Marcia L. Sylvester

Marcia L. Sylvester, 83, of Missoula, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana. Visit justcremationmt.com for further information.

Eliza "Lisa" Thompson

Eliza "Lisa" Thompson, 78, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Edgewood Memory Care of Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, Gardencityfh.com.

Gary E. Kidder

DARBY — Gary E. Kidder, 75, of Darby passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at his home of natural causes.  Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Thomas Ryan

Thomas Ryan, 73, of Arlee passed away Monday, June 13, 2022 at home surrounded by family. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Scott Storkson

COLUMBIA FALLS — Scott Storkson, 54, passed away Sunday at St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This transforming robot can travel through your body and heal you from within

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News