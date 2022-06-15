Death Notices for Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Marcia L. Sylvester

Marcia L. Sylvester, 83, of Missoula, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana. Visit justcremationmt.com for further information.

Eliza "Lisa" Thompson

Eliza "Lisa" Thompson, 78, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Edgewood Memory Care of Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, Gardencityfh.com.

Gary E. Kidder

DARBY — Gary E. Kidder, 75, of Darby passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Thomas Ryan

Thomas Ryan, 73, of Arlee passed away Monday, June 13, 2022 at home surrounded by family. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Scott Storkson

COLUMBIA FALLS — Scott Storkson, 54, passed away Sunday at St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time.