Death Notices for Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Elsie Ruth McKay
STEVENSVILLE – Elsie Ruth McKay, 82, of Stevensville died Friday June 11, 2021 at Missoula Health and Rehabilitation. Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.
Orval W. Gastineau, Jr.
MISSOULA - Orval W. Gastineau, Jr., 78, of Missoula died Sunday, June 13, 2021 at the Edgewood Vista in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Martha C. Long
STEVENSVILLE - Martha C. Long, 76 of Stevensville died Friday, June 11, 2021 at The Living Center in Stevensville. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.
Margaret Harbison
FLORENCE - Margaret Harbison, 90, of Florence, died Monday June 14, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula, gardencityfh.com
Ruth Fortner
MISSOULA - Ruth Fortner, 73, of Missoula, died June 14, 2021 at Saint Patrick’s Providence Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula, gardencityfh.com
John P. Jennings
HUSON - John P. Jennings, 76, of Huson died on Monday, June 14, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Darlene M. Trams
HAMILTON - Darlene M. Trams, 86, of Hamilton died Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Discovery Care Centre. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Gary Steven Miller
MISSOULA – Gary Steven Miller, 74, of Missoula died Thursday June 10, 2021 at St Patrick Hospital. Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.