Death Notices for Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Elsie Ruth McKay

STEVENSVILLE – Elsie Ruth McKay, 82, of Stevensville died Friday June 11, 2021 at Missoula Health and Rehabilitation. Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.

Orval W. Gastineau, Jr.

MISSOULA - Orval W. Gastineau, Jr., 78, of Missoula died Sunday, June 13, 2021 at the Edgewood Vista in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Martha C. Long

STEVENSVILLE - Martha C. Long, 76 of Stevensville died Friday, June 11, 2021 at The Living Center in Stevensville. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Margaret Harbison

FLORENCE - Margaret Harbison, 90, of Florence, died Monday June 14, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula, gardencityfh.com

Ruth Fortner

MISSOULA - Ruth Fortner, 73, of Missoula, died June 14, 2021 at Saint Patrick’s Providence Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula, gardencityfh.com

John P. Jennings

HUSON - John P. Jennings, 76, of Huson died on Monday, June 14, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Darlene M. Trams

HAMILTON - Darlene M. Trams, 86, of Hamilton died Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Discovery Care Centre. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Gary Steven Miller

MISSOULA – Gary Steven Miller, 74, of Missoula died Thursday June 10, 2021 at St Patrick Hospital. Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.

