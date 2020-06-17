Death Notices for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Death Notices for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

James D. “Dan” Gunn

MISSOULA — James D. “Dan” Gunn, 65, of Missoula, died at his home on Saturday morning, June 13. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Condolences for the family may be sent to cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.

Marylor C. Wilson

MISSOULA — Marylor C. Wilson, 84, of Missoula, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Monday evening, June 15. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Patricia Fairchild

MISSOULA — Patricia Fairchild, 83, of Missoula, died at home on Saturday evening, June 13. Arrangements are pending and will be announced.  Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

