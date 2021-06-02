Death Notices for Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Maryann Black

MISSOULA - Maryann Black, 76, of Missoula, passed away at home Tuesday May 25, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula, gardencityfh.com.

Donna C. Smith

POLSON – Donna C. Smith, age 82, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the Bee Hive Homes Assisted Living in Kalispell. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Juanita F. Thomas

WHITEHALL - Juanita F. Thomas, 90, passed away in the night, Friday, May 28, 2021, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Robert G. Irwin

DARBY - Robert G. Irwin, 91, passed away in the morning, Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Larry D. Duncan