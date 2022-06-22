 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices for Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Mildred J. Good

Mildred J. Good, 95, of Missoula passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Edward John Chaberek

Edward John Chaberek passed away at his home on June 3, 2022. 

Catherine C. "Cathy" Lieberth

HAMILTON - Catherine C. "Cathy" Lieberth, 79, passed away unexpectedly, June 20, 2022, at her home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Carol Jean Schlauch

Carol Jean Schlauch, 83, passed away at Providence St. Patrick Hospital on June 17, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory and will be announced.

