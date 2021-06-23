Death Notices for Wednesday, June 23, 2021

William Mark Linnell

MISSOULA – William Mark Linnell, 70, of Missoula died Friday June 18, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.

Donna M. Olinghouse

HAMILTON - Donna M. Olinghouse, 82 of Hamilton died Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at her home at Sapphire Lutheran Homes in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Tristan C. Moore

CORVALLIS - Tristan C. Moore, age 23, died peacefully in his home Monday, June 21, 2021. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.

Shannon Pinkston

MISSOULA - Shannon Pinkston, 54, of Missoula died unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, June 21, 2021 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.