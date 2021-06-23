 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices for Wednesday, June 23, 2021
0 Comments

Death Notices for Wednesday, June 23, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

William Mark Linnell

MISSOULA – William Mark Linnell, 70, of Missoula died Friday June 18, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.

Donna M. Olinghouse

HAMILTON - Donna M. Olinghouse, 82 of Hamilton died Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at her home at Sapphire Lutheran Homes in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Tristan C. Moore

CORVALLIS - Tristan C. Moore, age 23, died peacefully in his home Monday, June 21, 2021. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.

Shannon Pinkston

MISSOULA - Shannon Pinkston, 54, of Missoula died unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, June 21, 2021 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Melvin Lee Stewart

RATHDRUM, Idaho - Melvin Lee Stewart 80, of Rathdrum, ID passed away on June 17, 2021. Melvin and Ruby lived in Hamilton and Missoula for many years prior to moving to Idaho. Bell Tower Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News