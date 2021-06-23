Death Notices for Wednesday, June 23, 2021

William Mark Linnell
MISSOULA – William Mark Linnell, 70, of Missoula died Friday June 18, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.
Donna M. Olinghouse
HAMILTON - Donna M. Olinghouse, 82 of Hamilton died Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at her home at Sapphire Lutheran Homes in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.
Tristan C. Moore
CORVALLIS - Tristan C. Moore, age 23, died peacefully in his home Monday, June 21, 2021. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.
Shannon Pinkston
MISSOULA - Shannon Pinkston, 54, of Missoula died unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, June 21, 2021 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Melvin Lee Stewart
RATHDRUM, Idaho - Melvin Lee Stewart 80, of Rathdrum, ID passed away on June 17, 2021. Melvin and Ruby lived in Hamilton and Missoula for many years prior to moving to Idaho. Bell Tower Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.