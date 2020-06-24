Death Notices for Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Mi Sun "Annie" Gu
HAMILTON — Mi Sun "Annie" Gu, 51, died tragically in the afternoon, Sunday, June 21 due to a motor vehicle accident at MM 38, just south of Lost Horse Road in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Diane E. Gray
MISSOULA — Diane E. Gray, 56, died in the evening, Monday, June 22 at the Village Health Care Center in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Marion H. Davis
FLORENCE — Marion H. Davis, 96, of Florence died Tuesday, June 23 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.