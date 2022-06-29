Death Notices for Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Daniel R. Kearney

HAMILTON — Daniel R. Kearney, 72 of Hamilton passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Michael Mading

Michael Mading, 68, of Missoula, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Saint Patrick's Providence Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and crematory, Gardencityfh.com.

Matthew “Matt” C. Robinson

Matthew “Matt” C. Robinson, 46, of Missoula, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 25 at his residence in Missoula. Service are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

John A. Krofton

FLORENCE — John A. Krofton, 92, passed away peacefully, in the evening, Monday, June 27, 2022, at his home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.