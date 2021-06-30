Death Notices for Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Barbara Finn

MISSOULA - Barbara Finn, 98, of Missoula died, Sunday, June 27, 2021 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Marvin E. Berg Sr.

MILLTOWN - Marvin E. Berg Sr., age 85, of Milltown, died on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Ray V. Duffner

MISSOULA – Ray V. Duffner, 95, of Missoula died Saturday, June 26, 2021 at The Village Senior Assisted Living Center. Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.

Debra Lea Miller

FLORENCE - Debra Lea Miller, 68, died at her home, in Florence, in the company of family on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

James "Jim" Joe Robinson