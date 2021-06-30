 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Barbara Finn

MISSOULA - Barbara Finn, 98, of Missoula died, Sunday, June 27, 2021 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Marvin E. Berg Sr.

MILLTOWN - Marvin E. Berg Sr., age 85, of Milltown, died on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Ray V. Duffner

MISSOULA – Ray V. Duffner, 95, of Missoula died Saturday, June 26, 2021 at The Village Senior Assisted Living Center. Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.

Debra Lea Miller

FLORENCE - Debra Lea Miller, 68, died at her home, in Florence, in the company of family on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. 

James "Jim" Joe Robinson

MISSOULA - James "Jim" Joe Robinson, 67, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.

Charles Kaparich

MISSOULA - Charles Kaparich, 73, of Missoula, died June 28, 2021 at his home in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula. Gardencityfh.com.

