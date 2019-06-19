Jeannine E. Shriner
EVARO — Jeannine E. Shriner, 71, of Evaro, died at the St. Patrick Hospital on Monday afternoon, June 17. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be sent to cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Dorothy Jean Heath-Sturm
SEELEY LAKE — Dorothy Jean Heath-Sturm, 78, of Seeley Lake, died Sunday, June 16 at her residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.
Stepan Tsuber
MISSOULA — Stepan Tsuber, 79, of Missoula, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 16 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Dorothy C. Marsh
CORVALLIS — Dorothy C. Marsh, 92, died in the morning, Tuesday, June 18 at The Living Centre in Stevensville with family by her side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.