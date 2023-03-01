Amanda O. Randall

VICTOR - Amanda O. Randall, 80, passed away in the afternoon, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the family home in Victor. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Dora Grace Ratzburg

POLSON - Dora Grace Ratzburg, age 99, passed away Feb. 27, 2023, at St. Luke Extended Care in Ronan. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Cheryl A. Zachariasen

Cheryl A. Zachariasen, 79 of Missoula passed away Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Robert “Bob” Lamley

Robert “Bob” Lamley, 95, of Missoula passed away Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Aaron B. Smithson

HAMILTON - Aaron B. Smithson, 59, of Hamilton passed away Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.