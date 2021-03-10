Death Notices for Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Robert "Bob" Reed
STEVENSVILLE - Robert "Bob" Reed, 80, of Stevensville died at home in the early morning hours on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family. Full obituary to follow at whitesittfuneralhome.com.
