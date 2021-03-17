Death Notices for Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Marietta Pfister
BONNER - Marietta Pfister, 82, of Bonner, died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
Andrea L. Blackburn
HUSON - Andrea L. Blackburn, 52, of Huson died at home on March 14, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Donald L. Nelson
MISSOULA - Donald L. Nelson, 71, of Missoula died at St. Patrick Hospital on March 15, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Colette F. Keen
HAMILTON - Colette F. Keen, 90, died in the afternoon, Monday, March 15, 2021, at her home with family by her side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Roy L. Sutton III
HAMILTON - Roy L. Sutton III, 65, of Hamilton died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Carol Jeanne Bannon
HAMILTON - Carol Jeanne Bannon, 71, of Hamilton died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Barbara Miller Biggs
MISSOULA - Barbara Miller Biggs, 75, of Missoula died at home March 15, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula.