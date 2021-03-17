 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices for Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Death Notices for Wednesday, March 17, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

Marietta Pfister

BONNER - Marietta Pfister, 82, of Bonner, died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Andrea L. Blackburn

HUSON - Andrea L. Blackburn, 52, of Huson died at home on March 14, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Donald L. Nelson

MISSOULA - Donald L. Nelson, 71, of Missoula died at St. Patrick Hospital on March 15, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Colette F. Keen

HAMILTON - Colette F. Keen, 90, died in the afternoon, Monday, March 15, 2021, at her home with family by her side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Roy L. Sutton III

HAMILTON - Roy L. Sutton III, 65, of Hamilton died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Carol Jeanne Bannon

HAMILTON - Carol Jeanne Bannon, 71, of Hamilton died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Barbara Miller Biggs

MISSOULA - Barbara Miller Biggs, 75, of Missoula died at home March 15, 2021.  Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula. 

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News