Death Notices for Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Marietta Pfister

BONNER - Marietta Pfister, 82, of Bonner, died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Andrea L. Blackburn

HUSON - Andrea L. Blackburn, 52, of Huson died at home on March 14, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Donald L. Nelson

MISSOULA - Donald L. Nelson, 71, of Missoula died at St. Patrick Hospital on March 15, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Colette F. Keen

HAMILTON - Colette F. Keen, 90, died in the afternoon, Monday, March 15, 2021, at her home with family by her side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.