Death Notices for Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Michael L. Edgerton

MISSOULA — Michael L. Edgerton, 59, of Missoula, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Tuesday, March 15 in Missoula. Arrangements under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

Lewis R. Hopewell

HAMILTON — Lewis R. Hopewell, age 64, of Hamilton, formerly of Havre, passed away Monday, March 21, peacefully in his home. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach Chapel.

Norma L. McGuin

SUPERIOR — Norma L. McGuin, 94, of Superior, passed away on Sunday, March 13. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Julianne Kuntz

MOIESE — Julianne Kuntz, age 56, passed away on Monday, March 21 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Memorial services for Julianne will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider–Thompson Funeral Home.

