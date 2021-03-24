 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Christy Jo Shiner

LEMHI, Idaho - Christy Jo Shiner, 51, died early in the morning, Sunday, March 21, 2021, at her home in Idaho. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Brenda C. Murray

STEVENSVILLE - Brenda C. Murray, 74, of Stevensville died Monday, March 22, 2021, at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Velma Hayward

HAMILTON - Velma Hayward, age 84, of Hamilton died Sunday, March 21, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

