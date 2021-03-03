Death Notices for Wednesday, March 3, 2021

William S. “Bill” Nesbit
MISSOULA - William S. “Bill” Nesbit, 75, of Butte, died on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
Betty Jane Lund
FRENCHTOWN - Betty Jane Lund, 86, of Frenchtown, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
Marvin R. Troutwine
MISSOULA - Marvin R. Troutwine, 97, of Missoula died at home on Feb. 26, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
James “Harvey” Vincent
SUPERIOR - James “Harvey” Vincent, 76, of Superior died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Norman E. Valimont
VICTOR - Norman E. Valimont, 87, died in the morning, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at home with June and family by his side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Atma Sangha
MISSOULA - Atma Sangha, 74, of Missoula died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Kristen L. Romano Fisher
MISSOULA - Kristen L. Romano Fisher, age 41, of Missoula died on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Missoula Community Medical Center. Arrangements are pending and are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.
Wilma A. McCart
HAMILTON - Wilma A. McCart, 93, of Hamilton died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.