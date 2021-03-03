 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Wednesday, March 3, 2021

William S. “Bill” Nesbit

MISSOULA - William S. “Bill” Nesbit, 75, of Butte, died on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Betty Jane Lund

FRENCHTOWN - Betty Jane Lund, 86, of Frenchtown, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Marvin R. Troutwine

MISSOULA - Marvin R. Troutwine, 97, of Missoula died at home on Feb. 26, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

James “Harvey” Vincent

SUPERIOR - James “Harvey” Vincent, 76, of Superior died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Norman E. Valimont

VICTOR - Norman E. Valimont, 87, died in the morning, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at home with June and family by his side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Atma Sangha

MISSOULA - Atma Sangha, 74, of Missoula died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.  Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Kristen L. Romano Fisher

MISSOULA - Kristen L. Romano Fisher, age 41, of Missoula died on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Missoula Community Medical Center. Arrangements are pending and are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory. 

Wilma A. McCart

HAMILTON - Wilma A. McCart, 93, of Hamilton died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

