Death Notices for Wednesday, March 3, 2021

William S. “Bill” Nesbit

MISSOULA - William S. “Bill” Nesbit, 75, of Butte, died on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Betty Jane Lund

FRENCHTOWN - Betty Jane Lund, 86, of Frenchtown, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Marvin R. Troutwine

MISSOULA - Marvin R. Troutwine, 97, of Missoula died at home on Feb. 26, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

James “Harvey” Vincent

SUPERIOR - James “Harvey” Vincent, 76, of Superior died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Norman E. Valimont