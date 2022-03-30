Death Notices for Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Jim Handley

Jim Handley, 84, of Lolo Montana, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. Obituary to follow.

Roy Carl Miller Jr.

Roy Carl Miller, Jr, 76, of Missoula, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

James (Jocko) A. McNay Jr.

James (Jocko) A. McNay Jr., 69, of Missoula, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at Community Medical Center of Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, Gardencityfh.com.

Thomas Low

Thomas Low, 74, of Missoula passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Community Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Ann F. Sheppard

HAMILTON — Ann F. Sheppard, age 65 of Hamilton, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, in the comfort of her home with family at her side. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach Chapel.

Kenneth “Ken” Cornelius

RONAN — Kenneth “Ken” Cornelius, age 61, passed away March 28, 2022 at Logan Health in Kalispell. Services are pending and will be announced by Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home of Ronan.

Joseph Edward Stravens

CORVALLIS — Joseph Edward Stravens, 21, of Corvallis passed away Monday, March 28, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.