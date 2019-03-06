Vicki Louise Moeller
LOLO — Vicki Louise Moeller, 76, of Lolo, died peacefully at Community Medical Center on March 2. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Delores “Dody” Elliott
MISSOULA — Delores “Dody” Elliott, 87, of Missoula, died peacefully at St. Patrick Hospital on March 3. An obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Jayne C. Williams
HAMILTON — Jayne C. Williams, 88, of Hamilton, died Tuesday, March 5 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Randy Ray Leachman
MISSOULA — Randy Ray Leachman, 56, of Missoula, died peacefully at Missoula Health and Rehabilitation Center on March 2. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Jesse W. Bateman
MISSOULA — Jesse W. Bateman, 56, of Missoula, died on March 4. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
John R. Bolten
MISSOULA — John R. Bolten, 90, of Missoula, died Tuesday morning, March 5 at Brookdale. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation services are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.