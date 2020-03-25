Death Notices for Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Death Notices for Wednesday, March 25, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Albert L. Reitzel

MISSOULA — Albert L. Reitzel, 85, of Missoula, died at his home on Tuesday morning, March 24. Arrangements are pending and will be announced.  Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

William C. "Bill" Rathburn

FLORENCE — William C. "Bill" Rathburn, 68, died Friday, March 13 at his home in Florence. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.

Janet M. Rathburn

FLORENCE — Janet M. Rathburn, 62, died Monday, March 23 at St. Patrick Hospital. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News