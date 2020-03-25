Death Notices for Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Albert L. Reitzel
MISSOULA — Albert L. Reitzel, 85, of Missoula, died at his home on Tuesday morning, March 24. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
William C. "Bill" Rathburn
FLORENCE — William C. "Bill" Rathburn, 68, died Friday, March 13 at his home in Florence. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.
Janet M. Rathburn
FLORENCE — Janet M. Rathburn, 62, died Monday, March 23 at St. Patrick Hospital. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.
