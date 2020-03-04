Death Notices for Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Jean J. Hamata

MISSOULA — Jean J. Hamata, 90, of Missoula, died Feb. 28 at Bee Hive's assisted Living Center. Cremation is planned a service and reception is pending. A full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

Michael Gardipe

PABLO — Michael Gardipe, 26, died March 1 from a vehicle/pedestrian accident. A traditional wake will be held in St. Ignatius. Foster Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

William Earl Johnson

MISSOULA — William Earl Johnson, 65, of Missoula died at home on March 2. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Max F. Porter

STEVENSVILLE — Max F. Porter, 67, of Stevensville, died Monday morning, March 2 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Carlene Linette Nimlos